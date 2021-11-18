$0.60 EPS Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. UBS Group AG increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

