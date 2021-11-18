$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

XRAY stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 59,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

