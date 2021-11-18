$0.92 EPS Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,177. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.38. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after buying an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after acquiring an additional 726,359 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $266,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,435,000 after purchasing an additional 282,814 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

