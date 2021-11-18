$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in RPM International by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 59,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in RPM International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,647. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

