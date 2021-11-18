$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. KB Home posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,861 shares of company stock worth $15,267,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $5,223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in KB Home by 42.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 133.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in KB Home by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,902. KB Home has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

