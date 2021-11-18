10,004 Shares in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 123,550 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 174,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGTC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

AGTC opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

