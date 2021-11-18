10,300 Shares in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $661.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

