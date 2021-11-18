11,557 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.