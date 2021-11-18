$117.92 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $117.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $113.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $482.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $563.37 million, with estimates ranging from $544.72 million to $582.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

BAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 191,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,258. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.44. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

