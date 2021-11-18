$12.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce $12.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $12.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.08. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $9.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $55.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.04 to $57.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $42.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $48.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.36 earnings per share.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $653.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $283.92 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.