$123.02 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report $123.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $123.04 million. Rambus posted sales of $98.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $450.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $506.98 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $515.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rambus.
Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. 33,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.
Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.
