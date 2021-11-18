$123.02 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report $123.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $123.04 million. Rambus posted sales of $98.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $450.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $506.98 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $515.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. 33,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

