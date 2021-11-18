$130.60 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce sales of $130.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.44 million. Bill.com reported sales of $54.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $540.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $708.30 million, with estimates ranging from $635.63 million to $759.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

In other news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,512 shares of company stock worth $79,115,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com stock opened at $324.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.13. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $98.83 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.21 and a beta of 2.31.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

