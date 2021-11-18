13,021 Shares in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOK opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $195.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.31%.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

