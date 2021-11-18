$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will announce sales of $15.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $16.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

WTER stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 25,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,242. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.