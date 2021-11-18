15,860 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $10,668,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.