165,650 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $13,064,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 524,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 520,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

