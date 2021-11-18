$18.38 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce sales of $18.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.12 million and the highest is $25.28 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $52.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $81.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.42 million to $88.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $89.59 million to $178.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 466,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.