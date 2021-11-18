18,069 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.13% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,252. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.