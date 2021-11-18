$195.28 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report sales of $195.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $195.60 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $187.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $745.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $754.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $794.13 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $817.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

CVLT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.77. 11,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,058. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 130.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

