1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Hits $1.22 on Major Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $146,434.65 and $439,889.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00070290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.39 or 0.07144606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.88 or 1.00657613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.