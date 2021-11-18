$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

WEC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,647. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

