$2.35 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 879.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $7.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

