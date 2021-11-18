2,204 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,732 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000.

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.70. 2,380,842 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

