24,332 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,332 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,062,000 after acquiring an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $740.00 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $337.83 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $682.33 and its 200-day moving average is $608.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.