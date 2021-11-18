$286.31 Million in Sales Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce sales of $286.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $286.61 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $282.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMP. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $369,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $113,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

