2,860 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 175,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $166.76 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

