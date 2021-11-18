2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

TWOU stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 2U by 448.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in 2U by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

