$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SAH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.