3,098 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of CPT opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.91. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $167.95.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

