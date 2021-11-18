$31.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to post sales of $31.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.05 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.52 million to $111.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $154.96 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $184.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

AERI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 10,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $489.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 690,649 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,394,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 436,299 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

