$31.93 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post sales of $31.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.84 million to $32.01 million. Omeros posted sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $111.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $111.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $116.32 million, with estimates ranging from $105.54 million to $127.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

OMER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Omeros has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $481.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Omeros by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $6,435,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.