36,181 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -34.97%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.