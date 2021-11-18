3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.55 Million

Analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post sales of $144.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $148.55 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $172.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $609.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.77 million to $613.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $574.50 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $598.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NYSE:DDD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 2,744,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,888,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3D Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,152 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in 3D Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 217.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 3D Systems by 64.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,498 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $346,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

