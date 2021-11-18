$4.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report $4.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $930,000.00 and the highest is $9.63 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 578.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $10.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $20.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $95.40 million, with estimates ranging from $49.87 million to $144.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASND. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after buying an additional 124,496 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

