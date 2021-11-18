$419.50 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post $419.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.40 million and the lowest is $417.59 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $388.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $464.40. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,633. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $464.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

