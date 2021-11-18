4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

FDMT stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

