4NEW (KWATT) Market Cap Hits $104,849.32

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 74.2% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $104,849.32 and $2,947.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00214598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00083597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

