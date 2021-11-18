505 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 505 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $526.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $530.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.