5,150 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

