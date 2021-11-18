$56.20 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce sales of $56.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $56.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $225.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $227.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,430. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after buying an additional 1,901,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 170,612 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

