$607.50 Million in Sales Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post sales of $607.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $613.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $609.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

GFF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.53. 6,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24. Griffon has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

