7,678 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $5,798,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 339.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the second quarter worth $488,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the second quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,197,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 846,013 shares of company stock worth $24,984,547.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

