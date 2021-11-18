88mph Price Reaches $46.50 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $46.50 or 0.00079732 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 88mph has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $18.04 million and $377,175.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00218369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00086934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006172 BTC.

About 88mph

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 402,380 coins and its circulating supply is 387,832 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

