8,922 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LCI Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $153.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $122.99 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.79.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.