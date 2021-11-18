8,985 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 931.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

