$9.86 Million in Sales Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) to post $9.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $43.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis dropped their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

Shares of MBII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,086. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

