9,487 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,000.

JDIV opened at $33.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75.

