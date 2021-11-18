94,931 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Bought by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co owned 0.12% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after acquiring an additional 585,218 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,402,000 shares of company stock worth $341,568,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PING opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

