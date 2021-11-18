Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Trimmed by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $229.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.41. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

