Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

